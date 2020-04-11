Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Aubrey Langley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald (Ron) Aubrey Langley, 65, of Bonita Springs, Florida, died on Sunday, April 5. Ron was born in New London, NH on May 4, 1954.



He graduated from Kearsarge Regional High School in 1972 and left for Air Force basic training, beginning what would become an amazing 41-year life of military service. Ron was stationed in Guam earning him the distinction as a Vietnam Veteran. He left the Air Force in 1980, and 1981 he reenlisted in the NH Army National Guard serving with honor until his 2014 retirement. Ron spent 14 months in Iraq supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom II from 2004-2005 earning him a Bronze Star for Merit. In addition to his military service, Ron served as a civilian for 32 years.



In 1982, Ron was hired by the NH National Guard. After his retirement from the military in 2014 Ron continued as a Department of the Navy civilian employee at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He was due to retire in May, 2020.



In a world where it is difficult to find good men who do what's right, who support their families and sacrifice their lives for others, you could look to Ron and find all of those characteristics. He was kind, patient, funny, loving, encouraging, understanding, forgiving and supportive. A brilliant example to younger men of what they should aim to be as they grow and raise their own families.



Ron is survived by his wife of 34 years, Donna (Mailloux) Langley; two daughters, Sheri Williams and Melissa Saint Cyr; one son, Jordan Langley; seven grandchildren, and one sister, Nancy Langley.



Ron was predeceased by his parents Frank & Clara (Bigelow) Langley and a sister, Louise Huntley.



A funeral service with full military honors will be held at a later date at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.





Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 11, 2020

