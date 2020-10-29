Ronald Clyde Brockett, of Concord NH, passed away on October 26, 2020, at the age of 72 after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Ron was born in Cheverly, Maryland to Royce Merritt Brockett, Jr. and Rena (Boyle) Brockett, both predeceased.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Kathleen and two sons; Reid and his wife, Christy, and Royce and his wife, Heather; three grandchildren, Bentley, Catherine, and Royce John; and brother Royce Merritt Brockett III and his wife, Royann.
Ron graduated from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, with a degree in Art, and later earned his Master's degree in Art from the Philadelphia College of Art. While at Marietta College, Ron met Kathleen and the two were married in 1970.
Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1970 until 1972, after which Ron and Kathleen moved to New Hampshire where Ron began working as an art teacher at Groveton High School. Ron also taught art and coached wrestling at Winnisquam High School in Tilton. Ron continued his career as a Print Manager at Enviro-Tote, Inc. until his retirement in 2008.
Ron and Kathleen moved to Concord in 1990 where they have lived ever since.
Ron was a gifted artist, earning accolades for his work at many local art exhibits. He very much enjoyed the outdoors and spent much of his time hiking, canoeing, and cycling. He was an avid runner and completed several marathons, including the Dixville Notch Marathon and the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. Ron was also a passionate golfer and spent much of his retirement golfing in New Hampshire and Florida.
Ron was a great family man and loving father and grandfather. His family and friends will remember him as a generous, kind person and a dedicated member of the community. He was reserved and humble, had a witty sense of humor, and always knew the right thing to say for encouragement.
At Ron's request, no services are scheduled. He requested his remains be scattered at Hoit Road Marsh, a setting that was the inspiration for much of his artwork.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brain Cancer Research, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
.