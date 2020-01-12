Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald J. Engelmann. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald J. Engelmann, 59, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully and with his loving family by his side on Friday, January 10, 2020.



Born on June 11, 1960 in Bethpage, NY he was the son of Catherine (Reis) Engelmann and the late Fred Engelmann.



Ronald was educated in the local New York Schools and went on to working as a handyman which furthered his love for woodworking. He was a collector of WWII Memorabilia as well as a military model ship maker. He loved listening to classic rock but above all he was an avid New York Yankees fan, finally converting his wife to cheer for them along with him.



He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jeannette (Vien) Engelmann of Pittsfield, sons, Matthew Engelmann and Erich Engelmann of Newmarket, brothers, Fred Engelmann of NY and Thomas Engelmann and his wife Andrea of Watertown, NY, brother-in-law, Randy Vien and his wife Mickey of Pittsfield, nephews, Richard Vien and Brian Engelmann, great nephew, Leo, nieces, Stephanie Engelmann, Kellie Vien, Brooke Vien and his favorite dog, Shelton.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:30pm-3:00pm at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A brief service will be held beginning at 1PM, all are invited to begin gathering at 12:30pm. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

