Ronald M. "Bear" Oxland passed away on November 2, 2019 in New London, NH after a long battle against esophageal and brain cancer. Born in Passaic, New Jersey on November 28, 1948 to Ronald E. and Eunice (nee Van Der Vliet) Oxland, Ron graduated from Rutherford High School and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. Ron married the former Patricia Mayo in 1973 and together they made their home in Franklin, New Hampshire before settling in Sunapee, NH where they have resided for the past thirty-five years. Ron worked for the United Parcel Service for many years where he was best know by his nickname "Bear". Well known for his sense of humor, Ron always made time to joke with his customers and was loved by all of the dogs on his routes due to his pockets full of dog treats. Upon retirement from UPS in 2006, Ron worked for the Town of Sunapee and fully retired in 2013. Ron enjoyed many hobbies over the years including riding motorcycles, photography, playing



and listening to music, and learning about history, in particular World War II. Ron could often be found at Rody's Gun Shop in Newport, sharing his vast knowledge of firearms and demonstrating his talent as a marksman.



Ron is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Patricia Oxland of Sunapee, NH; two children, Corey (Megan) of Sunapee and Karen (Mike) of Goshen; a brother, Randy and his wife Barbara of Nutley, NJ; nieces, nephews, cousins and his special companion Tucker. Also surviving are his three beloved granddaughters; Alexa, Riley and Jaime whom all carry on Ron's love of dogs, his creativity and his sense of humor.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home located at 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12:30-2:00 P.M. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society at 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, NH 03748 or to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at One Medial Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.

