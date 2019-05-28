Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. Pembroke , NH View Map Send Flowers Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

- Mr. Ronnie G. Pelissier, 61, of Allenstown, passed away at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston after a brief illness on May 27, 2019.



Born in Manchester, Ronnie was the son of the late Leandre and Lillian (Beaudoin) Pelissier. He was raised and educated in Allenstown and resided there his entire life.



For the past 10 years, Ronnie was employed as the Road Agent for the Town of Allenstown and had recently been elected to his fourth term. Prior to that, he operated his own curbing business, Independent Curb Setters for 25 years and also operated Ron Pelissier Pools.



Ronnie loved working on classic cars and taking his Nova out for a ride. He also enjoyed motorcycle rides and vacationing but above all, he cherished the time he spent with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Sunday night Chinese Food was the highlight of his week.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Debra (Lavoie) Pelissier; his three children, Matthew Pelissier of Manchester, Ryan Pelissier and his wife Christa of Allenstown and Ashley Pelissier and her fiance Daniel Chouinard; his sister, Susan Hebert and her husband Donald of Allenstown; his brother, Mark Pelissier and his fiance Karen Heyes of Allenstown; and his beloved grandchildren, Rowan, Declyn, Kinsley and Charlotte as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 4 to 8 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 31st at 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronnie's memory may be sent to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

