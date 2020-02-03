Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Rosalie M. (Reardon) Kelly, 83, of Concord NH, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, surrounded by her six children and her loving husband of 60 years. Rosalie was born on April 14, 1936, in Weymouth, MA to Robert and Louise (Sweeney) Reardon. She is a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Brockton, MA, and earned her R.N. degree from Catherine Laboure' School of Nursing in 1956. Rosalie worked in the operating room at New England Deaconess Hospital for many years. She and her husband raised their family in Whitman, MA, where she was an active member of Holy Ghost Parish and served as head of the Parish Council. After moving to NH, Rosalie became a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Merrimack and completed her graduate education in Theology at Notre Dame College. In 1988, she founded the St. John Neumann Day Away Program, a respite care program for adults in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease and dementia which continues to flourish today. She and her husband lived briefly in London, during which time they enjoyed traveling through Europe. Rosalie traveled to the Taize' community in France where she developed a lifelong love of its teachings and music.



Rosalie was a friend and caregiver to many. She was an avid reader and enjoyed tennis, singing, cross-country skiing in the White Mountains and summers on Cape Cod. She will be remembered for her smile and her love of dancing. Rosalie cherished time with her immediate and extended family. Above all, she loved being with her husband.



She is survived by her husband, John J. Kelly; her children, Kathleen (Kelly) Rainville and Andre', Timothy Kelly and Maureen, Thomas Kelly, John Kelly and Nancy, Mary (Kelly) Johnstone and Michael, Tricia (Kelly) McMillin and Andy; her grandchildren, Seth Hill and Karen, Maura Kelly, Brian Kelly, Sophia Kelly, Josh Kelly, Morgan Kelly, Lance Johnstone, Kylie Johnstone, Jack McMillin and Meghan McMillin; and her siblings, Robert Reardon and Ann Marie, Mary Johnson and John, Ann Turner and Bruce, Brian Reardon (deceased) and Marybeth.



Visiting hours will be Friday Feb. 7th from 4 to 7PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord NH.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Feb. 8th at 10:30AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 180 Loudon Rd. Concord NH



Burial will follow at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.



In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to:



( )



Friends of Aine Center for Grieving Children and Families (



St. John Neumann Day Away Program, 708 Milford Rd, Merrimack NH, 03054

