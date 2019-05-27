Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosalie (Puntonio) Yanski passed into eternal life on May 25, 2019. Rosalie was born May 28, 1938 to Dominic and Pauline (Consuletti) Puntonio of Milford, MA. Rosalie was predeceased by her parents Dominic and Pauline Puntonio, her in-laws Walter and Stella (Hammond) Yanski, and her daughter-in-law Susan (Malay) Yanski.



Rosalie is survived by her beloved husband Micheal Yanski of 59 Years, her four thoughtful sons Michael and his wife Amy, Alan, Keith and his wife Cindy, Kirk and his wife Angela, her sister Pauline Adam, grandchildren Ryan, Brad, Heather, Jessica, Jacob, Allison, Nicholas, Jazarae, Scotty, Elizabeth, Loren, and Lilly, and great grandchildren Nicholas, Maykila, Anthony, Melody, Gavin, Jesse, Joseph, Wesley, Nikolaos and Vasilios,



Rosalie was a graduate of Sacred Heart School in Milford, MA and Chandler Business School of Boston, MA and successfully completed a three-year leadership course at St. Anselm College.



Rosalie taught religion for over 60 years, having been certified in the diocese of Worcester, MA, and Manchester, NH. Rosalie was a very active parishioner of Christ the King Parish, served as a eucharistic minister, coordinator for the RCIA, and belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a eucharistic minister of Holy Communion and provided communion service at Presidential Oaks.



Rosalie enjoyed lecturing at Mass, horseback riding, reading mystery novels, camping and fishing with family, celebrating birthdays with husband, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, visiting her sister, extended family, parish friends and her very best friend Marie Boutin.



Rosalie touched many people's lives in a truly loving, caring and forever lasting way.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 30th from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday May 31st at 10 AM at Christ the King/ St. John's Parish, 72 South Main St. Concord.



Burial will follow at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

