Rosalie Yanski

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time. "
    - The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
  • "To Rosalie's Family: We are deeply saddened at the passing..."
    - Carlene McManis
  • "I'm sorry to hear of her passing. My deepest sympathy to..."
    - Lisa Batchelder Hugendubler
  • "We were neighbors on Morton Street in Concord and was..."
    - Melynda Parker
  • "So sorry to hear of Rosalie's passing. She was so dedicated..."
    - Christine Gauntt
Service Information
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH
03301
(603)-225-5707
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
8:30 AM
Christ the King/ St. John's Parish
72 South Main St.
Concord, NH
Obituary
Rosalie Yanski(1938 - 2019) Rosalie (Puntonio) Yanski passed into eternal life on May 25, 2019.

Rosalie was born May 28, 1938 to Dominic and Pauline (Consoletti) Puntonio of Milford, MA.

Rosalie was predeceased by her parents Dominic and Pauline Puntonio, her in-laws Walter and Stella (Hammond) Yanski, and her daughter-in-law Susan (Malay) Yanski.

Rosalie is survived by her beloved husband Michael Yanski of 59 years, her four thoughtful sons, Michael and his wife Amy, Alan, Keith and his wife Cindy, Kirk and his wife Angela, her sister Pauline Adam, grandchildren Ryan, Brad, Heather, Jessica, Jacob, Allison, Nicholas, Jazarae, Scott, Elizabeth, Lauren, and Lilly, and great-grandchildren Nicholas, Maykla, Anthony, Melody, Gavin, Jesse, Joseph, Wesley, Nikolaos and Vasilios.

Rosalie was a graduate of Sacred Heart School in Milford, MA and Chandler Business School of Boston, MA and successfully completed a three-year leadership course at St. Anselm College. Rosalie taught religion for over 60 years, having been certified in the diocese of Worcester, MA, and Manchester, NH. Rosalie was a very active parishioner of Christ the King Parish, served as a Eucharistic Minister, coordinator for the RCIA, and belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion and provided communion service at Presidential Oaks. Rosalie enjoyed lecturing at Mass, horseback riding, reading mystery novels, camping and fishing with family, celebrating birthdays with husband, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, visiting her sister, extended family, parish friends and her very best friend Marie Boutin. Rosalie touched many people's lives in a truly loving, caring and forever lasting way.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday May 31 at 8:30 a.m. at Christ the King/ St. John's Parish, 72 South Main St. Concord.

Burial will follow at 10 AM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 28, 2019
