Rose A. Schumacher, 98, longtime resident of East Andover, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on March 3, 2020.
She was born in Killingworth, CT on Oct. 30, 1921 the daughter of Albert and Ethel (Evarts) Walker. Rose was raised in Killingworth and later resided in Deep River and Winthrop, CT. She moved to East Andover in 1959.
Several years ago, she worked at Hudson Door in Franklin and Allen-Rogers in East Andover.
She lastly worked at Merrimack County Nursing Home until her retirement.
Rose was the widow of Herman "Buster" C. Schumacher who died in 1994.
Family members include her children: Martha Rose Wiegel of Cromwell, CT, and Charles John Klimaszewski of IN, and her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Marie Dawn Klimaszewski and a son, Peter Klimaszewski.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin from 3:00-5:00 pm.
Interment will be later in the spring at Smith Meeting House Cemetery in Gilmanton.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 6, 2020