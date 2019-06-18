Rose Elizabeth Rafferty

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Elizabeth Rafferty.
Obituary
Send Flowers

COLUMBIA - Rose Elizabeth Rafferty, 50, of Rembert, SC passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Rose was born September 25, 1968 in Manchester, NH to Glendon and Elaine (Young) Rafferty.

She started her working years at Yankee Book Peddler and was currently employed by Anthem.

She is survived by her brothers Michael D. Rafferty and his wife, Beverly of Loudon, NH; Patrick K. Rafferty and his wife, Deborah of Defuniak Springs, FL; her sisters Deborah Rose Farmer of Bristol, NH, and Sandra Whitson of Dalzell, SC; and long time companion Walter Varrell, Jr. of Rembert, SC.

At her request there will be no services.

Contact Dunbar Funeral Home, Columbia, SC for more info.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.