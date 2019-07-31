Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Gertrude Moorman Dolcino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Gertrude Moorman Dolcino, 92, was reunited with her husband who was the love of her life, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She died peacefully at Havenwood-Heritage Heights in Concord, New Hampshire.



Rose believed in family traditions, focusing on the positive during challenging times, and staying the course. She was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith.



Rose was born in Stucklingen, Germany in 1927 and with her mother and sister immigrated to the United States in 1930 to join her father in Irvington, NJ. While in high school and after graduation she worked at Hahne's Department Store in Newark, NJ. In 1949 she enlisted in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and served as a supply clerk before receiving an honorable discharge. After her service, she worked at the Marlboro State Hospital in NJ while earning a bachelor's degree in psychology from Monmouth College.



Rose met her husband, Luigi ("Nino") Dolcino in 1957 and they married in 1958. At the time, Rev. Nowack commented that Rose was "no spring chicken" but true to her indomitable spirit, she went on to have a large family. Rose and Nino moved to Concord, NH in 1967. Rose's dedication to her children was evident through her wisdom, nurturing spirit and boundless love. She was an attentive wife, talented cook, dedicated volunteer and avid reader.



Rose cherished the companionship of several special dogs; the latest being her beloved Schatzi. She found great joy later in life reconnecting with her German relatives, as well as staying in touch with dear family and friends in Exeter, NH, New Jersey, and Italy. Rose also enjoyed living in Wolfeboro, NH after Nino's retirement. Rose was predeceased by Nino in 2013 after 54 years of marriage.



She is survived by her two sisters, Elizabeth Batcho and Grace Compoly; her children Cristina and husband Mike, Chiara and husband Mike, Darryl and wife Sarah, Douglas and wife Diana, and Carina and fiance Frank. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tony, Amaryth and partner Evan, Andrew, AJ and wife Sara, Zeb and partner Eliz, Cole, Della, Isabelle, Oliver, and Adele; as well as by cousins and nieces and nephews.



The love that Rose shared with family and friends continues to inspire those fortunate to have been a part of her life. Rose's family wishes to thank everyone who kept in touch and supported Rose in her later years, including members of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and Christ the King parishes. The family especially thanks the dedicated and caring staff at Havenwood and Concord Family Medicine who showed great kindness and devotion to Rose while she was in their care.



At Rose's request there will be a private mass and burial and no calling hours. Donations can be made in Rose's memory to the New Hampshire Food Bank or New Hampshire Catholic Charities.

