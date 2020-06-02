Rose Marie Lorden (Champagne) 77 of Loudon NH, passed away from a brief and expected decline in health on May 23, 2020. She was born on June 26,1942 in Barton VT.



Rose is predeceased by her parents Moses and Rosa (Paul) Champagne, a brother Earl Champagne, three sisters Adeline Jones, Madeline Champagne, and Georgia Robie.



She is survived by her husband Dennis Lorden, three wonderful children Daniel Drew in Concord NH, Darla and her husband Dennis Glover in Concord NH, and Mark Lorden and his fiancee Linda of Webster NH, two sisters Mary Fellows and Bertha Coons of Arizona, 7 grandchildren, 11 beautiful great grandchildren, and many distant relatives.



Over the years Rose has enjoyed spending time with her family, making memories at whatever they are doing. She will be deeply missed by many.



Services are postponed at this time due the current restrictions in place. The family will announce future plans for a memorial service once they are lifted. If you would like to do something in her memory to please donate to the Centerpoint Church food pantry on N.State Street in Concord NH.



