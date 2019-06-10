Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marian "Nan" Bliss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marian "Nan" Bliss, 99, died peacefully at Merrimack County Nursing Home on June 4, 2019. Born on February 20, 1920, in St. Louis, Missouri, Nan was the eldest of the four children of Middleton Edward (M.E.) Head and Fanny Marie (Holman) Head.



Her early years were spent in Baldwin, Long Island, NY and then Lyons, NJ. During high school Nan acted in all school plays, played the cello, participated in sports and dance, modeled housecoats in Manhattan, and sang in the All-State chorus; she graduated as valedictorian from Bernards High School in 1938. Nan attended Cornell University, where she acquired the nickname "Nan," majoring in agriculture and sociology. She graduated from Cornell in 1942 after being elected to the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Upon graduation from Cornell, Nan married Benjamin R. Andrews, Jr. and moved to New Haven, CT, where he attended Yale Divinity School. Nan worked for the Bridgeport District Girl Scout Council as District Secretary, training troop leaders, and serving as a camp counselor.



Over the next three decades Nan and Ben lived in various parts of New England as he served as pastor for a number of parishes in The United Church of Christ, ending up in 1972 in Laconia, NH. After having worked as an unpaid minister's wife for 30 years, Nan entered the paid workforce as Manager of the NH League of Craftsmen Shop in Meredith, NH. Her long interest in the visual arts was perfect preparation for this position in which she worked directly with artists and the public. She managed the shop for 10 years, during which time she continued to develop her skill as a potter and her appreciation of art, architecture and all things beautiful.



In 1983 Nan married Robert Bliss, whom she had met on an Elderhostel study trip to England, and joined him in his home in Georges Mills, NH. Nan and Bob enjoyed their time and much travel together until his sudden death in 1987. Nan remained in Georges Mills until her move in 1996 to an apartment at Heritage Heights in Concord, NH; she moved to Whitaker Place in 2005.



Nan was a life-long Democrat for whom, next to personal relationships, social justice was of the greatest importance. In addition to actively supporting a number of organizations dedicated to her causes, she was recruited to run as a Democrat for the State Legislature in both Connecticut and New Hampshire. Despite losing both races, Nan became more certain than ever that government at all levels would benefit from greater participation by progressive women.



After retirement, Nan traveled widely within the US and internationally. Among the places she visited and recalled with great appreciation were New Zealand, Alaska, Japan, China, Portugal, Spain, Scandinavia, Russia and the United Kingdom. She never lost the wonder of new places and people. Nan lived life as an independent thinker who did not hesitate to speak her mind. A voracious reader, Nan will always be remembered and treasured for her intellectual curiosity and feisty determination.



Looking back over her 99 years -- whether she was spending summers on Lake Champlain in Vermont, traveling on a ship in Alaska or sharing a meal with friends - Nan considered that she had been very fortunate throughout her life and sought ways to help others less fortunate.



Nan is survived by her beloved children, of whom she was very proud: David Andrews (Vermont), Jane Andrews (Maine), Mary Andrews (Vermont) and Margaret Hart (New York State); seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many friends from all over the world. Nan's family is extremely grateful for the support and care provided Nan by the staff at MCNH during the last years of her life.



In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you consider a contribution in Nan's memory to an organization committed to promoting social and economic justice. A family gathering in celebration of Nan's life is being planned for later in the year.

