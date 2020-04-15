Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose May Emery Prentice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose May Emery Prentice, 84, of Andover, NH, died at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, April 13, 2020 at The Franklin Regional Hospital in Franklin, NH.



She was born February 1, 1936 in Franklin, New Hampshire, to Daniel and Lillian Emery. She married her late husband Robert Prentice on May 10, 1952.



Rose is survived by two sons, Robert Prentice of Shelbyville, TN, and Paul Prentice of Concord, NH; three daughters, Nancy Bousquet of Andover, NH, Gloria Gaudette of Warner, NH and Sally Watterson of Tullahoma, TN. She is also survived and will be missed by several grandchildren and their families. Her parents, brothers (Daniel and Charlie), two daughters, Linda Prentice-Lawrence and Jane Prentice-LaBraney preceded her in death.



She loved to cook and enjoyed reading and playing card games. She enjoyed playing the guitar.



Cremation has taken place and burial services will be performed at the Sanborn Cemetery in Franklin, NH.

