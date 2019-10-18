Ross Jenks Seymour passed away peacefully at The New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 91.



Raised and educated in Concord, he graduated early from Concord High School in 1946 in order to enlist in the United States Navy. He served aboard the U.S. S. Harmon.



He was a gifted and dedicated athlete: A Golden Gloves boxer, he practiced Kodokan Judo, and he was a marathon runner.



Most of all he was a loving husband and father, who worked tirelessly to support his family. A thirty-year federal employee, he served as Regional Compliance Officer for the Interstate Commerce Commission.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virginia Ceriello Seymour; his children Margaret Seymour Asselin; Christian Seymour; Ralph Jenks Seymour and his wife Leslie; Geoffrey Jenks Seymour; John Jenks Seymour and his wife Joyleen; and Jill Seymour Pinard and her husband Andrew. He also leaves grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Ross was predeceased by his sister Ruth (Seymour) French; his son, Michael Jenks Seymour; and his son-in-law, Robert A. Asselin.



There will be a memorial service at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 am.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home Resident Benefit Fund, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03246.



Bennett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

