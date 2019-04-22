Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy A. "Rory" Ferguson III. View Sign

Roy A. "Rory" Ferguson III, 58, of Park City, UT died peacefully at home with his daughters beside him on April 15, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Rory was born on November 20, 1960, in Somerville, MA to Virginia Ferguson and Roy Ferguson, Jr. He was raised in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and spent his summers on Long Island, ME, sailing the surrounding waters in any boat available. Rory graduated from Pembroke Academy in Pembroke, NH and went on to study at Nasson College in Springvale, ME. Rory took his first western ski trip in the late 80s, where he fell in love with the big mountains and champagne powder of Utah. After returning from the trip, Rory began his ski teaching career at Sunday River in Maine. He was named Rookie of the Year and never looked back. He joined the Professional Ski Instructors of America and quickly became fully certified in the Eastern Division, joining their education staff as a member of the Development Team in 1996. For well over a decade, Rory coached children and adults, beginners and world-class athletes, in addition to "sliding" with the Black Diamond Club, Sunday River's adult any-gear seasonal program. Ultimately, the call of the big mountains was irresistible, and he moved west to Utah, joining the coaching staff at Deer Valley and then serving as coach and operational trainer supervisor at the Canyons/Park City Mountain Resort. Rory was member of the PSIA- AASI Intermountain Division education staff, fulfilling one of his life's ambitions when he became a Divisional Clinic Leader there. Rory worked for PCMR year-round until his illness made it impossible for him to continue. To the very end, he defined quality of life as being in or on the mountains of his adopted state.



Rory was a lifelong skier, an avid mountain biker and expert sailor. He took pleasure in sharing his passions with others, always the patient teacher and coach. Sailing with him was epic fun, as was being out on any hill with any gear. Rory loved his large family and grew up with 17 aunts and uncles and a truly astonishing number of cousins who were among the best of his friends. He was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends and enjoyed singing, laughing, cooking and sharing a meal and telling stories with them all, enriching lives with his tall tales, ready smile, infectious laugh and boundless faith. He loved watching his daughters grow into the caring and confident women they are today, reflecting often that they were his pride and joy. His granddaughter, Isabella, was the light of his life at the end of life, coming to him when he needed her to lift him up.



He is survived by his parents, Mrs. Virginia Ferguson of Warner, NH and Mr. Roy Ferguson, Jr. of Weeki Wachee, FL; daughters Coreen Ferguson (Marlon Wright) of Pembroke, NH, Kristin Ferguson of Midvale, UT; granddaughter Isabella Wright; sisters Elaine Nichols (Manny Suarez) of Contoocook, NH, and Karen Lavoie (Dan Lavoie) of Warner, NH; sister-in-law, Emilia Gordon; nephews Brett Lavoie, Shawn Nichols and Tony Nichols; beloved friends Carol Towle, Elizabeth Limerick and Joan Ferguson. He shared a special bond with Chip and Gail and his Park City posse, without whom the quality of life he enjoyed in his last few years would not have been possible. He also leaves behind his adored feline travel and adventure partner, Hendrix and his beloved sailboat, Swan. Rory was predeceased by his grandparents, Belle and Clem Kaloyanides and Eva and Roy Ferguson; and by his brother, John Ferguson.



Celebrations of life was held on April 22, 2019 in Park City, UT and another will be held later this spring in Warner, NH.



The family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 or Applegate Hospice and Homecare, 2700 Homestead Road, Suite 230, Park City, UT 84098. The family would like to acknowledge the expert and compassionate care Rory received from the fine medical team at Huntsman Cancer Institute and to express gratitude for the steady presence of Nurse George of Applegate Hospice, who made his last days comfortable.



He would want you to remember that, "Miracles happen."

