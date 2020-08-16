Roy A. "Zandy" Ferguson, Jr., 90, of Weeki Wachee, FL, passed away on August 4, 2020.



Roy was born on April 11, 1930, in Lexington, MA to Eva (Gnirke) and Roy A. Ferguson. He was raised in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and spent his summers on Long Island, ME. After graduating from Lexington High School, Roy joined the armed forces, serving in the Air Force with distinction until 1951.



He attended the University of New Hampshire, where he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering and went on to a 25-year teaching career at New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord. He was a lifelong learner and never stopped teaching, inside the classroom or out. He took great delight in finding new and better ways to build a mousetrap and could coax performance out of anything mechanical or electrical, particularly airplanes.



He discovered his love of flying in the Air Force and his passion for planes of all sizes and shapes never diminished. He loved to build them, fly them, watch them, fix them and tinker endlessly with them. He enjoyed games, spending many happy afternoons at the horseshoe pits on Long Island or hunched over a chess or backgammon board, and had an endless capacity for card games of all sorts, even those played with spoons.



He is survived by his wife, Ginger Ferguson, of Warner, NH; children Elaine Nichols (Manny Suarez) of Contoocook, NH, and Karen Lavoie (Dan Lavoie) of Warner, NH and James McIntire of Gilford, NH; daughters-in-law Emilia Gordon of Westborough, MA and Elizabeth Limerick of Long Island, ME and grandchildren Coreen Ferguson Wright, Kristin Ferguson, Brett Lavoie, Shawn Nichols, Tony Nichols and great-granddaughter, Isabella Wright. Roy was predeceased by his parents, his sons, John R. Ferguson and Roy A. Ferguson, III, siblings Ginny Hildebrand, Bob Ferguson, Paul Ferguson, Carol Colcord and Joyce Ferguson, and his close friend, Judy McIntire.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests that gifts in his memory be made to the Long Island School Parents Club, C/O Marci Train, 33 Fern Ave., Long Island, ME 04050.



