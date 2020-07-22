I knew Roy when I was active in the single life singles group back in late eighties and early nineties. I ran into him recently as I called on the loudon village store as part of my job as a collector for the Concord Monitor. I hadn’t seen him in quite some time. We both recognized each other. I always enjoyed visiting with Roy. My strongest memory is this one as it is the most recent. I enjoyed seeing Roy because he had an interest in my well being. I liked to catch him up on our mutual friend Reza. I always felt at ease around Roy. I felt reassured that everything was alright now that I got to catch up with him. Life seemed to be ok again after talking with Roy. He was a solid down to earth person and I regret I didn’t get to know him better but I am glad to have known him and to have been graced by his presence one last time recently. Thank you Roy for being a gentle giant.

Brian Pfitzer

Friend