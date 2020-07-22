Roy D. Merrill, 59; of Loudon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Born on November 12, 1960 in Concord, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lois (Moses) Merrill.
Roy spent his life working in farming and construction. He enjoyed auctions, working with equipment and tending to his farmlands. Roy was kind and caring, a true people person, a great story-teller and a history buff - not only for family history but the town as well. He was always willing to help his neighbors, friends and family - who will deeply miss him. A longtime member of the Loudon Zoning board, Roy was very involved in his beloved town.
He is survived by his wife, Cecile Merrill of Loudon, daughter, Kate Merrill and her boyfriend Ryan Authier, his sister, Cindy Merrill of Loudon, Aunt, Ernestine "Tina" Fife of Pittsfield, his happy herd of cattle and his dog and buddy Skidder as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 from 9am-11am at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. Those attending are requested to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in accordance with state guidelines. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Noon in Loudon Center Cemetery in Loudon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Loudon Center Freewill Baptist Church (P.O. Box 7008 Loudon NH), Loudon Police Association or Loudon Fire Department. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com