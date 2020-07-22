1/1
Roy D. Merrill
1960 - 2020
Roy D. Merrill, 59; of Loudon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Born on November 12, 1960 in Concord, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lois (Moses) Merrill.

Roy spent his life working in farming and construction. He enjoyed auctions, working with equipment and tending to his farmlands. Roy was kind and caring, a true people person, a great story-teller and a history buff - not only for family history but the town as well. He was always willing to help his neighbors, friends and family - who will deeply miss him. A longtime member of the Loudon Zoning board, Roy was very involved in his beloved town.

He is survived by his wife, Cecile Merrill of Loudon, daughter, Kate Merrill and her boyfriend Ryan Authier, his sister, Cindy Merrill of Loudon, Aunt, Ernestine "Tina" Fife of Pittsfield, his happy herd of cattle and his dog and buddy Skidder as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 from 9am-11am at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. Those attending are requested to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in accordance with state guidelines. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Noon in Loudon Center Cemetery in Loudon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Loudon Center Freewill Baptist Church (P.O. Box 7008 Loudon NH), Loudon Police Association or Loudon Fire Department. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
JUL
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Loudon Center Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
A National Treasure who will be missed by all who knew him.
Donna Nylen
Friend
July 22, 2020
I knew Roy when I was active in the single life singles group back in late eighties and early nineties. I ran into him recently as I called on the loudon village store as part of my job as a collector for the Concord Monitor. I hadn’t seen him in quite some time. We both recognized each other. I always enjoyed visiting with Roy. My strongest memory is this one as it is the most recent. I enjoyed seeing Roy because he had an interest in my well being. I liked to catch him up on our mutual friend Reza. I always felt at ease around Roy. I felt reassured that everything was alright now that I got to catch up with him. Life seemed to be ok again after talking with Roy. He was a solid down to earth person and I regret I didn’t get to know him better but I am glad to have known him and to have been graced by his presence one last time recently. Thank you Roy for being a gentle giant.
Brian Pfitzer
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Cindy, where do I begin? My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to you and the family in the loss of your brother, Roy. Taken from you much to soon. Cherish the memories you have within today, tomorrow and forever. .
Nancy Storrs Greemore
Friend
July 22, 2020
He was a great man whom would help anyone who needed or asked for help, he will be missed. Our condolences go out to his family Cecil and Kate and the rest of his family.
The Hagerty's
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dearest Cindy, my most sincere condolences to you on the sudden and unexpected passing of your brother Roy. While I have never met your brother and his family, I do have memories of you speaking fondly of all of them. I know how painful the loss of a sibling is. I am holding you close in my heart and lifting up prayers for you, Cecile and your niece. May you be comforted by the lifetime of memories you have today, tomorrow, and in the days and weeks ahead.
Kelley Capuchino
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Enjoyed working with him great friend . Kind and gentle will be missed
Joseph J Waldvogel
Friend
