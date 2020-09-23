Roy Donohue, 88, of Penacook passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Concord Hospital, after a sudden decline in health.
He was born on June 2, 1932 in Rutland, VT, the third of four children to the late Nicholas and Mabel (Eno) Donohue. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1950, joined the Navy shortly afterwards, and returned home to marry the love of his life, Gail (Lear) Donohue, on May 28, 1955.
A lifelong lover of history and the military, Roy always spoke fondly of his time as a sonar man on the USS Haynsworth during the Korean War. He was a handyman - able to fix nearly anything - and a hard worker; traits that served him well during his careers with Hobart and Calgon (later Merck). Roy and Gail left Rutland for Manchester, NH in 1967 and spent some of their retirement years in Palmetto, FL before relocating once more to Penacook in 2012 to be closer to family.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina (Michael) Walsh of Bow; son, Roy Jr. (Cheryl) Donohue of Manchester; 3 grandchildren, Benjamin (Kristy) Nadeau, Eric Nadeau, and Sarah Donohue; 4 great grandchildren, Michael Kennedy, Grady and Nora Nadeau, and Henry Nadeau. He is also survived by a brother Richard Donohue of California, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Gail, his wife of nearly 60 years, on January 14, 2015, as well as his sisters Charlotte Green and Myrle Wardwell, both of Florida.
There will be a burial service for both Roy and Gail on October 3, 2020 at 2pm at the East Clarendon Cemetery in East Clarendon, VT.
