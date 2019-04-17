Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy S. Chellis. View Sign

Roy Sumner Chellis, 80, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Eastport Memorial Nursing Home. Roy was born in New London, NH on April 7, 1939, son of Phillip and Arleen (Wells) Chellis.



After attending Bristol High School, Roy enlisted in the Army National Guard, serving as a Radio Telephone Operator with Battery B 1st HOW BN 197th Artillery. He started working for International Packings Corp, initially as a mill operator, working his way up to plant manager, managing 1,200 employees as it turned into Freudenburg-NOK. On May 27, 1978, Roy married Jeanne (Snell) Taylor in Bridgewater, NH. Following his retirement, Roy and Jeanne moved to Prince Edward Island and eventually settled in Eastport. Throughout the years, Roy enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, carpentry, rehabbing older homes, pickup trucks, baseball and NASCAR.



In addition to his parents, Roy was predeceased by two children, Brenda Hatch and an infant son Roy Chellis Jr; and his canine companion Lacey. Surviving are his beloved wife of 40 years, Jeanne Chellis of Eastport; three children, Sylvia Boody and husband Mark of Manchester, NH, Richard Taylor and wife Tracey of Windham, NH, and Bradford Taylor and wife Nicole of Laconia, NH; nine grandchildren, Alexander, Charlotte, Jacob, Liz, Schyler, Benjamin, Peter, Nicholas and Steven; two great-grandchildren, Ricky and Matthew; two sisters, Irene Reagan and husband Michael of Danbury, NH, and Bonnie Nichols and husband David of Alexandria, NH; many nieces, nephews and dear friends; and his faithful canine companion Danni-Girl.



A celebration of Roy's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Blakey United Methodist Church, 74 High St., Eastport. A private burial will be held at a later date in Hillside Cemetery, Eastport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's memory to Eastport Memorial Nursing Home, 23 Boynton St., Eastport, ME 04631. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at





Roy Sumner Chellis, 80, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Eastport Memorial Nursing Home. Roy was born in New London, NH on April 7, 1939, son of Phillip and Arleen (Wells) Chellis.After attending Bristol High School, Roy enlisted in the Army National Guard, serving as a Radio Telephone Operator with Battery B 1st HOW BN 197th Artillery. He started working for International Packings Corp, initially as a mill operator, working his way up to plant manager, managing 1,200 employees as it turned into Freudenburg-NOK. On May 27, 1978, Roy married Jeanne (Snell) Taylor in Bridgewater, NH. Following his retirement, Roy and Jeanne moved to Prince Edward Island and eventually settled in Eastport. Throughout the years, Roy enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, carpentry, rehabbing older homes, pickup trucks, baseball and NASCAR.In addition to his parents, Roy was predeceased by two children, Brenda Hatch and an infant son Roy Chellis Jr; and his canine companion Lacey. Surviving are his beloved wife of 40 years, Jeanne Chellis of Eastport; three children, Sylvia Boody and husband Mark of Manchester, NH, Richard Taylor and wife Tracey of Windham, NH, and Bradford Taylor and wife Nicole of Laconia, NH; nine grandchildren, Alexander, Charlotte, Jacob, Liz, Schyler, Benjamin, Peter, Nicholas and Steven; two great-grandchildren, Ricky and Matthew; two sisters, Irene Reagan and husband Michael of Danbury, NH, and Bonnie Nichols and husband David of Alexandria, NH; many nieces, nephews and dear friends; and his faithful canine companion Danni-Girl.A celebration of Roy's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Blakey United Methodist Church, 74 High St., Eastport. A private burial will be held at a later date in Hillside Cemetery, Eastport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's memory to Eastport Memorial Nursing Home, 23 Boynton St., Eastport, ME 04631. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close