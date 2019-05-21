Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell A. Holden. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Russell A. Holden, 94, of Concord, NH passed away at the CRVNA Hospice House on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Russell was born in Somerville, MA on January 3, 1925 the son of Charles and Augusta (Lerner) Holden.



He graduated from Tufts University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1945. He was also a graduate of the Public Utility Executive Program at the University Of Michigan Graduate School Of Business Administration in 1969.



Russell served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1946



Russ was a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts. He served as President of the Daniel Webster Council (NH), President of Area One (NE) and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Region. He was awarded the Silver Beaver from the Council and the Silver Antelope for his service to the Region. He was the first recipient in the long history of the coveted New Hampshire Distinguished Citizen Award. Russ served on the Board of Directors of the Daniel Webster Council for over 40 years. Russ was a member of the NH Business and Industry Association since 1971, Associated Industries of VT since 1967, President of the Association of NH Utilities from 1979 to 1980, member of Ethan Allen Club since 1957, member of the Snowshoe Club of Concord for 30 years and a member of the New England Council since 1967.



He was President of Granite State Electric Company.



Russ was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Concord.



Russell was predeceased by his



Members of his family include his wife, Helen Newton; children, Gwen Adams, Russell Adams, Jr., Robin (Souther) Adams, Bruce Adams, Mark Foster, Sandra Adams and Jo-Ann Adams.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9AM to 11AM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. followed by a funeral service at 11AM at Bennett Funeral Home. A committal service at 1PM will take place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 DW Hwy Boscawen, NH.



In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Russell's name to the Daniel Webster Council Boy Scouts of America by mail, 571 Holt Avenue, Manchester, NH 03109 or by visiting



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

