Russell B. Allen (1945-2019) passed away at home on Friday, November 8, 2019. Russell was born on March 17, 1945 in Concord. He graduated from Concord High School and entered the US Army.



He worked as a dispatcher with the NH State Police for 18 years. Russell worked for many years in the recycling industry including Northeast Resource Recovery Association (formerly NH Resource Recovery Association) and Advanced Recycling. He also worked for many years in the hospitality field at the Fairfield Inn before retiring.



Russell started volunteering with the Friends of the Audi when it started in 1991. He was responsible for the first fund raiser and did all the graphics and tickets for the shows. He continued working with the Audi until his death.



Russell was an avid photographer and always had his camera with him taking pictures of everything! He occasionally enjoyed drinking toasted almonds, loved squash pie, music and loved owning dogs. He had a big heart and a great sense of humor.



He was an awesome uncle to his nieces and nephews and enjoyed the addition of family with Gary's sister Cindy, nieces Zoah, Dani and her husband Nick and daughter Addie.



He is survived by his partner of 20 years Gary Nutting, Littleton; sisters Roberta Kelley, Concord; Jarna and her husband Gary Perkins, Bradford; nieces Paula and her husband Steve Dow, Lindsay (Lindsaywah) Dow, Sonja and her husband Ryan and daughter Penni Lang; nephews William Kelley, Jamie Perkins, Justin and his wife Joannea and daughter Izzi Coulter, and Shayne Coulter.



There will be a celebration of his life in the spring or early summer of 2020.

