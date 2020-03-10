Russell B. Allen (1945-2019) passed away at home on Friday, November 8th, 2019. Russell was born on March 17, 1945 in Concord. He graduated from Concord High School and entered the US Army.



There will be an open house Celebration of Life for Russell at the Concord Auditorium Reception Lobby at 2 Prince St. in Concord on Saturday, March 28th from 1:00 to 4:00pm.



Russell worked for the NH State Police as a dispatcher for 18 years. He also worked for many years in the recycling industry including Northeast Resource Recovery Association (formerly NH Resource Recovery Association) and Advanced Recycling. He also worked for many years in the hospitality field at the Fairfield Inn before retiring.



Russell started volunteering for the Community Players when he was in high school and the Friends of the Audi in 1991. He was responsible for the first fund raiser for the Audi and did all the graphics and tickets for the shows.



Russell was an avid photographer and always had his camera with him. He occasionally enjoyed drinking toasted almonds, loved squash pie, music and loved his dogs and family.

