Mr. Russell F. Whitcomb, 76, of Barnstead, passed away at the Epsom Healthcare Center on September 29, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Keene, Russ was the son of the late Harry O. and Adelia S. (Fassett) Whitcomb. He was raised in the Jaffrey/Rindge area and had been a resident of Chichester and Barnstead for over 50 years.
Russ spent 40 years working for Locke & Earth Mechanics as an equipment operator. At home, Russ enjoyed his small farm and animals with his companion of 35 years, Shirley Smith. He also worked for years haying for himself and others.
He was predeceased by his brother, Dwight Whitcomb in 2019.
He is survived by his two sons: David Whitcomb and his wife Donna of Epsom and Scott Whitcomb and his companion Patty Mason of Chichester; his sister-in-law, Tanis Whitcomb of Rindge; his grandchildren, Erika, Sara, Brianna, Lee-Ann and her husband Will, Danielle and her husband Jeremy and Alex and his wife Elizabeth; and his 11 great grandchildren. He also leaves his longtime companion Shirley Smith and her family.
A Walk-Through Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8th from 5 to 7 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees must wear face-coverings in the funeral home and adhere to social distancing as required. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com