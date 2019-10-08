Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ahern. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On October 5, 2019 Ruth S. Ahern, who was born July 21, 1935, in Concord, New Hampshire entered eternity with Jesus. Ruth worked maternity at Sacred Heart Hospital, Catholic Medical Center, and Elliot Hospital. After 42 years, she retired as a nurse manager.



Ruth is survived by son John William Ahern, his wife Nancy, grandchildren Caleb, Megan and Issac. Also survived by niece, Patricia (Ansaldo) Kallen, nephew Richard Slattery and various nieces and nephews on her husband's side. She was pre-deceased by husband John T. Ahern, parents William Slattery and Ruth Blake Slattery, and siblings Frances Slattery, Catherine Ansaldo, and William Slattery.



The family thanks the medical and nursing staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center for their excellent care.



In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to CMC in Manchester, NH to support nursing education.



Visiting hours will be held at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Thursday October 10, form 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be at Essex Alliance Church on Friday, October 11 at 11:00 AM. Internment will be at Calvery Cemetary in Concord, NH on Monday October 14 at 12:00 PM.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 8, 2019

