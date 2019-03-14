Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Carlson Jarvis. View Sign

Ruth Carlson Jarvis passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at the age of 101. Ruth was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 25, 1917. She attended Case Western Reserve University where she earned an undergraduate degree in Political Science and married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Jarvis.



In 1966, she and her husband, Chuck joined the Peace Corp and served in five different postings around the world. She wrote a book describing their experiences.



In 1963, they built a simple A-frame cabin in Deering, NH as a summer escape. After Chuck's passing, Ruth continued to summer in Deering and travel in winter to see family and friends the world over, spending a great deal of time in Martins Bay, Barbados. She permanently moved to Henniker, NH in 1997. In 2018, Ruth was presented with the Boston Post cane in recognition of her standing of as the oldest citizen.



Ruth was a vocal advocate for peace in Deering and Henniker, joining in weekly vigils and attending Quaker meetings. Her service and activism were recognized on her 100th birthday celebration by three proclamations and congratulations. Education was always paramount to Ruth and she was well known for her participation in LINEC at New England College.



She was predeceased by her husband Chuck and daughter Judith Wood. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Sutter of Hull, Mass. and son, Eric Jarvis and wife, Diane of Deering, NH, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



There will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of Ruth's life is planned for this summer.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 14, 2019

