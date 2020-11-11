Ruth E. Towne Barasso passed away November 7, 2020 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home.



Born in Woodsville, NH she was the middle daughter of Raymond and Helen Towne. She moved to Concord at a young age, and graduated from CHS in 1949. She was married to Robert Barasso on November 11, 1950. They made their home and raised their family in Concord NH.



Ruth lived her life as a "giver", she was always giving someone something, with a smile on her face for everyone. She was employed for 47 years at Concord Cleaners and ended her working career at Cindy Ann's Cleaners. Ruth was an active member of Christ the King Parish, and served on The Forever Young Group and the Bereavement Committee.



Ruth was always with her two sisters, Marie Cheney (Bob) and Patricia Britton (Roger). They were best friends, as well as sisters. She and Bob love to motorcycle with Marie and Bob, and go to casinos with Pat and Roger. Ruth and Bob did a lot of traveling with their children, and later to California to visit their grandson Mike, who took them on many adventures.



Her greatest joy in life was her children. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Malin and husband Ed of Gilford NH; grandson Michael and great-grandson Brady of Studio City, CA; her son and her "favorite" Ricky Barrasso and his wife Deb of Crystal Beach, FL.; grandson Tony Barasso, his partner Casey, and their son Declan of Williamsburg, VA; granddaughter Megan Holland and her daughters Hadley, Sophie, and Piper of Williamsburg, VA; granddaughter Tina Vespi and her son Dante of Dunedin FL; grandson Bobby Bournival of Derry, NH. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Doris Gifford of Concord, NH. She leaves many nieces and nephews, Nancy Daley, Bob Hill, Bob Cheney JR., Don Cheney, Paula Bailey, Penny Denoncour, and Terri St. Laurent of the Concord area, as well as Pam Alfe of Rochester NY, and the Veseskis and Riley children.



Ruth was predeceased by her parents, her husband Robert of 49 years, her sisters and their husbands, her sisters-in-law Corrine (Mary Rose) Veseskis and Beverly Riley.



We would like to thank the staff at Merrimack County Nursing Home who were also her family for the last 9 years of her life, for their kind and loving relationships they gave to her.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 9am at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St, Concord NH, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am, with burial to immediately follow at the Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N State St, Concord NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Resident's Fund of Merrimack County Nursing Home.



Bennett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.



