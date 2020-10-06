Ruth E. Bubacz, 85 of Allenstown, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on April 6, 1935 in Mainesburg, PA; she was the daughter of the late Harold and Celia (Bullard) Robson.
Ruth worked for many years at General Electric as an Assembler until her retirement. In her younger years she enjoyed puzzles, playing cards and reading. Her family was her world and she cherished the time she spent with them.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Leon T. Bubacz, Jr., a sister, Dorothy Wilbur and a brother, Harold Robson.
She is survived by her children, Bruce Bubacz of Penrose, CO, Craig Bubacz of Allenstown, Mark Bubacz of Bakersfield, CA and Criss Bubacz and his wife Jamie of Wakefield, NH, a daughter, Sharon Campbell and her husband Warren of Boscawen, eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at 11am at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com