- 75 of Andover, NH passed away at home after a long battle with cancer with her loving husband by her side.



Born September 6,1943 Goffstwown, NH to Orion and Marjorie Bills Patten. Ruth was a hairdresser before becoming a homemaker in Londonderry raising her 3 children; Arthur Edmiston III, Grafton, April Bradford (Ted), Arizona, and Allen Edmiston (Cindy), Enfield. Ruth and her family moved to Enfield in 1985. Ruth worked for VNA in NH and VT for years as an LNA rehab assistant.



After retiring Ruth moved to Andover in 2003 and married Daniel Kelley. Her Stepchildren are Michael Kelley (Teresa), Ashland, Daniel T Kelley (Vicky), Sanbornton and Wendy Fifield (Peter) Franklin. Ruth enjoyed working in her flower garden, berry picking and canning fruits and vegetables. She thought the world of her yellow lab Daisy who loved her to pieces. Ruth has 14 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. She is survived by her husband Daniel, brother in law Robert Kelley, Franklin, brothers Carl Patten (Marlene), Enfield, Harold Patten, Hardwick VT, and Roland Patten (Marcia), Peterborough and sisters Shirley Patten Rafter, Peterborough and Eve Patten DeSousa (Canute), East Bridgewater MA.



There will be no funeral.

