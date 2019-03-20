Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Elizabeth Gullage. View Sign

Ruth Elizabeth (Clough) Gullage, age 99, passed away on March 18, 2019 at Harris Hill Nursing Home in Concord, NH. She was born in Concord, NH on September 4, 1919 to Howard and Elizabeth (Bunten) Clough. The daughter of a milk dealer in Concord's South end, she attended local schools and graduated from Concord High. She was an accomplished horsewoman in her younger years riding her horse "Sonny". On December 29, 1939, she married the love of her life, Samuel "Victor" Gullage. She was a stay at home mom, who knitted, made braided rugs, liked to go camping in their camper, enjoyed working outside in the yard, and did word searches. Besides her parents and husband of over 70 years, Samuel "Victor" Gullage, she was predeceased by her twin brother Robert Clough, brother Maurice Clough, granddaughter Debra (Gullage) Green, daughter-in-law Charlotte (Mortimer) Gullage and daughter-in-law Marian (Anderson) Gullage. She is survived by her sons Robert Gullage of Concord and Dean (Lyn Spain) Gullage of Dunbarton. She also is survived by her grandchildren: Keith Gullage of Hopkinton; Donald Gullage of Pembroke; Wendy (Gullage) Hardy of Pembroke; Kristen Gullage of Kennebunk, Maine; Chasity Overholt of Minot, North Dakota; Terrance Gullage of Raymond; Robert Gullage, Jr. of Concord; and over 12 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at Blossom Hill Cemetery on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH. Online condolences can be expressed at

