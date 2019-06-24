Ruth G. Smith, 88, of Laconia passed peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 with her children by her side at Concord Hospital, Concord NH.
Ruth was born on May 16, 1931 in Hartford, CT the daughter of Frank and Pearl (Woods) Gates.
Ruth was a supervisor of a group home for the State of New Hampshire. She served as President of Opechee Townhomes from 1985 till 2018 and a dedicated Weight Watcher lecturer.
Ruth is survived by a son, Stephen R. Smith and wife Debra, of Florida ;daughters, Ronilee Nolin of Tilton, Lynne Sawyer and husband Duke, of Concord ; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Reed W. Smith, a sister Joyce Gerbasi, and son-in-law Lloyd Nolin also a great grandson Tyler Smith.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 :00am at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wikinsonbeane.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 24, 2019