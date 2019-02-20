Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth H.C. MacLean. View Sign

Ruth H.C. (Fraser) MacLean - of Woburn, died peacefully in her sleep after a courageous battle with stomach cancer, Wednesday, February 20th, in the comfort of home. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Ronald J. MacLean. Born in Cambridge, MA, Ruth was a daughter of the late Edmund and Sarah Fraser. She was a graduate of Arlington High School. Ruth was a dedicated and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who lived her life for her family. They meant the world to her and she would support them in what ever they would do. Ruth enjoyed her family and friends and life to the fullest.



Devoted mother of Sheila Edwards of Contoocook, NH and Rhonda MacLean of Woburn. Cherished grandmother of Scott MacLean Edwards, his partner Leslie Hicks of Salisbury, NH. Her forever son-in-law and friend, David Edwards of Contoocook, NH and her favorite, Cindy "Cin-Cin" McCarthy of Woburn. Dear sister of Barbara Ringer of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, William Fraser of Arlington, and the late Edmund Fraser, Jr. Loving sister-in-law of Joan MacLean of Woburn, Marianne MacLean of Acton and the late, James and Paul MacLean and Mary Joyce. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and many loving friends.



A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home 263 Main St., Woburn on Monday, February 25th at 9 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Barbara's Church 138 Cambridge St., Woburn at 11. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to call at the funeral home, Monday morning, 9 - 10:30 a.m., prior to the Mass. At the families request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.



www.lynch-cantillon.com or Facebook under Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home Funeral Home Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home

