- Ruth Heuss, 93 years old, of Concord, NH, passed away on February 5, 2019 after a long progression of dementia. She was the widow of Frederick H Heuss and mother of David Heuss and Diana (Heuss) Hill.



Ruth was born on July 22, 1925. She was the daughter of Rev. Earle Fellows and Mary (Ramsey) Fellows. She had a sister Shirley and a brother Richard. After several moves the family settled in Grasmere, NH. She graduated from Goffstown High School in 1943, after which she went to nursing school at New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston and became a Registered Nurse. She and Frederick married in October 1948. After her husband was called back for Naval service in the Korean War, they settled in Rochester, NH. She retired from nursing and became a homemaker, raising their two children. They lived in Rochester for many years, with one short hiatus in Massachusetts.



Ruth was active in the Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church and later in the Trinity Anglican Church in Rochester. She was a member of the James Farrington-Pleiades chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.



After her husband's death in 2002, Ruth moved to Havenwood-Heritage Heights in 2003 to provide companionship and help for her mother, who resided there. She lived at Havenwood until her death. While her health made it possible, she was an volunteer there, sponsoring new residents, working in one of their shops and bringing the library cart around to those who could not get to the library. She was also active in the All Saints Anglican church in Concord.



Ruth is survived by her son David Heuss and his wife Kathleen Whitney-Heuss, her daughter Diana (Heuss) Hill and her husband Chris Hill, her grandchildren Abigail Heuss, Rebecca Heuss and husband Matthew St. Pierre, Molly Heuss, and her great grand children Mabel and Avery St. Pierre.



She is remembered as a practical, sometimes stubborn, but always loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She cherished her family and will be greatly missed by them. She will be interred in a private family ceremony at the NH Veterans Cemetery to be united once again with her husband. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Online condolences can be expressed at

Bennett Funeral Home

