Ruth J Riel, of Barnstead, NH, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 following a period of declining health. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Leonard E. (Bunny) Riel.



She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Clinton and Ruth Lank.



She was a hard worker all her life starting at a young age. She worked for the Pittsfield Shoe Company, State of NH and Pittsfield Weaving Company. She loved spending time with her family, including all of her granddogs.



She leaves behind her son, Tim Riel and wife, Joan, of Gilmanton; her daughter Tammy Flanders and husband, Alan, of Pittsfield; three grandchildren, Jesse Riel; Sabrina Hufschmid and husband, Erich; and Stacey Wittenberg and husband, Kevin. Two great-grandchildren, Lily Hufschmid and Noah Wittenberg. Sisters Reny Boyd, Dottie Philbrick and Elly Boyd, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held Saturday July 11 at 10AM at Riverview Cemetery, Barnstead NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Epsom Healthcare Center or National Parkinson Foundation.



The Waters Funeral Home, David Pollard director is assisting family with arrangements.



