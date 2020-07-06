1/1
Ruth J. Riel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth J Riel, of Barnstead, NH, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 following a period of declining health. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Leonard E. (Bunny) Riel.

She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Clinton and Ruth Lank.

She was a hard worker all her life starting at a young age. She worked for the Pittsfield Shoe Company, State of NH and Pittsfield Weaving Company. She loved spending time with her family, including all of her granddogs.

She leaves behind her son, Tim Riel and wife, Joan, of Gilmanton; her daughter Tammy Flanders and husband, Alan, of Pittsfield; three grandchildren, Jesse Riel; Sabrina Hufschmid and husband, Erich; and Stacey Wittenberg and husband, Kevin. Two great-grandchildren, Lily Hufschmid and Noah Wittenberg. Sisters Reny Boyd, Dottie Philbrick and Elly Boyd, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday July 11 at 10AM at Riverview Cemetery, Barnstead NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Epsom Healthcare Center or National Parkinson Foundation.

The Waters Funeral Home, David Pollard director is assisting family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved