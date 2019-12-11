Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 180, Loudon Road, Concord , NH View Map Burial 12:30 PM NH Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth P. Castor, age 96, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home.



She was born in Somerville, MA the daughter of the late Patrick and Milena (Lussier) Hayes. She was a graduate of Somerville High School class of 1941. Her career spanned over 50 years. She worked as an account manager for AT&T, Head Bookkeeper at the Atlantic Grocery Store, assistant to the Allenstown Tax Collector in he later years. She also was a nanny to a family for several years.



Ruth's passion was music, she loved playing the organ. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, reading and sewing. Her specialty was Halloween costumes. She was past president of the Epsom Women's Club. She loved spending time with her family especially at Wolfeboro Lake. She was given the nickname, Deputy Dog by her grandchildren. She was a great event planner and loved family parties where she was known for her cream puffs.



She was predeceased by her husband Earl Castor, her daughter in law Mary Lee O'Brien, grandson, Peter Thompson Jr.; her sister Marguerite Jarvis, brothers, Donald and Leon Hayes; and her longtime friend Dorothy Dionne.



She is survived by her 4 children, Kathleen Haughton and her husband James of Reidsviile, NC, Gordon Castor and his wife Margaret of Lake Park, GA, Janice Thompson and her husband Peter of Center Barnstead, and Carol Harless of Hopkinton, 10 grandchildren, Kimberly, Jennifer, Melissa, Cathy Ann, J.R, Allison, Jessica, Bobby, Christopher and Jamie; 18 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday (12/15) from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (12/16) at 10:30 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180, Loudon Road, Concord.



Burial will follow at 12:30 at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the MCNH Activity Fund, 325 DW Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303, or to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601

