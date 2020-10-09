Ryan Kyle Frew, age 40 of Manchester, NH passed away of a sudden illness on October 5th, 2020 at DHMC. He was born in Concord, NH, the son of Jerry and Joan (Thompson) Frew. Ryan grew up in Concord, graduating from Concord High School in 1998 and Southern NH University in 2002.
Ryan lived in Manchester, NH with his wife of thirteen years, Anastasia (Carson), and their three children, Quentin (10), Seamus (9) and Layla (2). He was an incredible dad. His proudest accomplishment and joy was the love of his wonderful wife and adoration of his three amazing children. Ryan had an infectious laugh and smile, a joyous larger than life personality and gave incredible bear hugs.
In addition to his wife and children, Ryan is survived by his parents, Joan and Jerry of Concord, NH; brothers Jason and his wife Elizabeth (Kaplan) Frew and their three children - Lauren, Eli and Carter of Reading MA; Adam and his wife Bethany (Pennacchio) Frew of Cranston RI; Anastasia's parents, Michael and Tamara Carson of Wylie, TX; her brother Christopher and his wife Anna (Larsen) and their son Aksel, stationed in Santiago Chile; many cousins, aunts, uncles and innumerable dear friends,he will be forever in our thoughts.
Since 2004, Ryan has worked at Tri-Town Ice Arena coaching Junior Hockey in the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs organization. Under Frew, the Jr. Monarchs won a USA Hockey Junior National Championship in 2012, and he was recognized that same season as Coach of the Year by Hockey Night in Boston. The Jr. Monarchs were USA Hockey national semi-finalists in 2008 and 2009, national runners - up in 2007 and 2011, winning the Empire League Playoff Championships in 2010 and 2012. Most recently his team captured the Eastern Hockey League Championship in 2016.
It is more than hockey however for Ryan. His teams have engaged annually in a variety of community service projects, and for the last five seasons have named honorary "Make-A-Wish" Captains to offer inspiration and perspective to the young men on his team before each home game. Other community service projects have included: "Cold Ice, warm feet"- collecting over 2500 pairs of socks for the needy and homeless veterans; annual "Pink In the Rink " fundraisers to support Cancer research and survivors; Operation "Make Life Better" helping Senior Citizens and others who need an extra hand and many more. These efforts were acknowledged when Ryan was named to the New Hampshire Union Leaders "40 Under 40" Class of 2017, an award that since 2002, recognizes 40 recipients in NH annually under the age of 40 for contributions to their communities and their profession.
When asked three years ago in an interview by the NH Union Leader, why he liked his job, without hesitation Ryan
stated" I love working with people...There is no greater reward than knowing that you have had an impact on someone's life journey.
We should all feel fortunate that we were able to spend what time we had with him as he is irreplaceable and the loss is immeasurable. Call a friend, share a laugh and most importantly tell those you love that you love them, that's what Ryan would want. There will be a celebration of Ryan's life at the Bedford Village Inn on October 14th. from 5-8pm. COVID-19 large gathering protocols will be enforced and masks are required. Come prepared to share stories, laughs and memories as we celebrate the joy that was Ryan's life.
