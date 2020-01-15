Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul Church 110 School St. Franklin , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sam Davis, 73, of Franklin, died unexpectedly at Franklin Regional Hospital on Jan. 13, 2020.



He was born in Franklin on Jan. 15, 1946 the son of Alvin and Caroline (Leighton) Davis. Sam was a lifelong Franklin resident.



Several years ago, he was employed at the JP Stevens Co. He later was manager at Sanel Auto Parts in Franklin where he worked for 47 years.



Sam was a member of Franklin Fire Dept. Ladder Co. #1 in Franklin for 52 years. He retired as Captain in 2019.



Back in the days, Sam enjoyed his ice fishing with his father and his uncle on Newfound Lake and many trips on his Harley with the big boys. Sam loved to go golfing and riding his snowmobile.



Family members include his wife of 56 years, Gloria (Menard) Davis of Franklin, his children: Tammy Dow and husband Brian of Concord, Steve Davis of Franklin, 2 grandchildren: Tyler Dow of Concord and Mackenzie Davis of Franklin, a brother, Allen Davis of Franklin , a sister, Jane Maheu of Warner, and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by 2 bothers, Richard Davis, Sr. in 2015 and Phillip Davis in 2008.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 5-8:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.



Friends are invited to join Sam's family for the celebration of his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 10 am in St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin. Spring burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Sam may be made to Franklin Hook and Ladder Company, 59 West Bow St., Franklin, NH 03235.



For directions and an online guestbook, please visit

Sam Davis, 73, of Franklin, died unexpectedly at Franklin Regional Hospital on Jan. 13, 2020.He was born in Franklin on Jan. 15, 1946 the son of Alvin and Caroline (Leighton) Davis. Sam was a lifelong Franklin resident.Several years ago, he was employed at the JP Stevens Co. He later was manager at Sanel Auto Parts in Franklin where he worked for 47 years.Sam was a member of Franklin Fire Dept. Ladder Co. #1 in Franklin for 52 years. He retired as Captain in 2019.Back in the days, Sam enjoyed his ice fishing with his father and his uncle on Newfound Lake and many trips on his Harley with the big boys. Sam loved to go golfing and riding his snowmobile.Family members include his wife of 56 years, Gloria (Menard) Davis of Franklin, his children: Tammy Dow and husband Brian of Concord, Steve Davis of Franklin, 2 grandchildren: Tyler Dow of Concord and Mackenzie Davis of Franklin, a brother, Allen Davis of Franklin , a sister, Jane Maheu of Warner, and nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by 2 bothers, Richard Davis, Sr. in 2015 and Phillip Davis in 2008.Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 5-8:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.Friends are invited to join Sam's family for the celebration of his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 10 am in St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin. Spring burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.Donations in memory of Sam may be made to Franklin Hook and Ladder Company, 59 West Bow St., Franklin, NH 03235.For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close