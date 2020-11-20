1/1
Sandra A. Elliott
Sandra A. Elliott age 78 died November 2nd of natural causes at Epsom Manor Nursing Home where she had been a resident for almost 3 years.

Sandy was born in Barton, VT on May 24, 1942 to William and Shirley (Hunt) Hall.

Sandy is survived by her four children, Velicia Pineo, Robin Storm, Scott Cate, and Brian Seay, with 10 grandchildren, 20 great and 6 great greatgrandchildren. Also, her siblings, Dorcas Wood, Robert Hall, Marilyn Collins, Bruce Hall, Donna Richardson, Jim Baird and many nieces and nephews.

She spent her childhood on the family farm in Barton and moved to the Penacook/Concord area for the rest of her life.

During her early adult life was happy being a CNA and worked at nursing homes around the Concord area. She suffered a stroke in 1988 but stayed independent until her last three years.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, stepfather Emery Baird, half-brothers Clarence, Eddie, Raymond Hall and siblings Effie Brown, William Hall, Susan Audet, and John Baird.

To honor her wishes, she was cremated and will be buried in Barton, VT in the spring with a grave side service.

Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 20, 2020.
