Sandi Dougherty of Canterbury passed away in the presence of her family members Friday morning after a long illness. She began her life journey on January 13, 1941 in Morganville, NJ.. She graduated from Freehold High School and began her career in the Cooperative Extension Office in Freehold where she soon met the love of her life Henry Dougherty. They married and settled down in a home they built in Robertsville, NJ.



In 1972 she and her family moved to their home in Canterbury, NH. Soon after moving to Canterbury she began work as an aide in a classroom in school and eventually moved into the school secretary position. This past year was Sandi's 38th year as the school secretary, or the face of Canterbury Elementary School.



In addition to her commitment to the children of Canterbury through the school, Sandi also dedicated her time to being a cub scout den mother, a 4-H group leader and a Girl Scouts Cadettes group leader. She was a leading advocate for the group who established the Wilbur Thompson Conservation Area at Kimball Pond in Canterbury. She kept meticulous records of the birds that visited her feeders for the annual Cornell University Feederwatch Survey. Her gardens were her pastime as anyone who drove past the house could see.



Sandi's true passion, however, was her family. Many Sunday nights people passing her house saw a full driveway and a house full of her children, grandchildren, and eventually a great grandchild. She loved to cook meals for the entire family and she enjoyed the mass confusion of the entire family meals.



Although she is predeceased by her parents and her brother Larry Boyce, she is survived by a large family that includes in her husband of 58 years, Henry, her brothers William Boyce of Vermont, Alan Boyce, and Brett Boyce of New Jersey. She is also survived by her four children Rich Dougherty and his wife Kristin of Northfield, Sean Dougherty and his wife Michele of Loudon, Mary Jo Sonia and her husband Matt of Maine and H. Daniel Dougherty and his wife Christine of Boscawen. She also lived for her grandchildren Keelin Andrus and her husband David, Tegan, Conor, Joseph, Margaret, Erin, Cullen, Josie, and Hazel Dougherty. The most recent joy was her great grandchild Owen Andrus.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4PM- 7PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH 03301. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 1. 2019 at 10AM at St. Gabriel Parish, 108 School Street, Franklin, NH 03235. Following there will be a procession to the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH for a committal service.



