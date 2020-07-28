1/1
Sandra Jean Nolin
Sandra Jean Nolin passed away on July 24, 2020.

Sandra was born on September 10, 1939 to Jean and Ruth Shaw of Franklin NH. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1957. Sandra loved horse riding, dancing on the weekends, and animals big and small. She will always be remembered for being a loving, kind, fashionable, and caring woman. Sandra and her husband Arthur shared a beautiful marriage, and were each other's "dream come true".

Sandra is predeceased by her parents, Jean and Ruth Shaw of Franklin NH, her brother Jean Shaw of Concord NH, her granddaughter Angela Spencer of Boscawen NH, and son in law David Bailey of Boscawen NH. She is survived and missed by her loving husband Arthur Nolin of Pembroke NH, daughter Kathy Bailey of Boscawen NH; grand children Jason Taylor of Franklin NH, Zachary Sanborn of Boscawen NH, Heather Sanborn of Boscawen NH, and Rebecca Taylor of Boscawen NH; sister Sylvia Perkins of Contoocook NH; niece Tammy Lui of Contoocook NH; brother in law Michael Nolin and wife Paulette of Canterbury NH, sister in law Evelyn Pearson of Alfred ME, and sister in law Patricia Thomas of Scarboro ME; her stepdaughter Debra Nolin and husband Victor Carriea of Milton Mills NH; her friend and caregiver Brendan Styles of Pembroke NH; and her beloved canine companion Nina.

A graveside service will be held for Sandra on Friday, July 31, 2020 promptly at 12PM at the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery of Boscawen 110 Daniel Webster Highway,Boscawen, NH 03303. Masks are required at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the NH SPCA: PO Box 196 ,104 Portsmouth Avenue , Stratham, NH 03885.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
July 28, 2020
Dear Kathy, Please accept my sympathies on the passing of your beautiful mother. I have so many memories of her -- at the house, dinners, going out to eat and her warm and caring nature. She will live on in your heart forever. xxoo
Elizabeth Gyure
Friend
