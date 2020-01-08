Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Jean Powell. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Jean Powell, 76, of Concord, passed away Sunday, January 5th at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. She was born on November 22, 1943 in Concord, NH the daughter of the late Dorothy Emily (Nerbonne) and Forrest Leroy Powell.



She attended Franklin Schools and graduated from Franklin High School in 1961. She worked at the New Hampshire Hospital and for the battered woman's shelter in Concord and then got her LNA certification and worked as an LNA for over 10 years at Havenwood and Merrimack County Nursing Home.



She was a huge sports fan. She loved Red Sox Baseball, Steeler Football, Duke basketball and golf. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, drawing and writing. She loved spending time by the water. Summers at Webster Lake in Franklin when she was young and then Hampton Beach in her later days. She was a music lover, especially Elvis Presley.



She was predeceased by her daughter Nicole Lynn Hughes.



Sandra was survived by daughters Lisa Aquizap and her husband Jamie of Concord, Gail Sweatt of Concord, Susan Brooks and her husband Brad of Northwood, Pamela Clapp of Loudon, Kara Brady of Manchester; 8 grandchildren; and several Great Grandchildren.



A memorial service will take place on Friday January 10th at 11 am at the Congregational-Christian Church located at 25 S. Main St. Franklin, NH 03235.



