Sandra Mitchell Johnson, 82, passed away on July 25, 2020, following a brief illness.



She was born to Henry and Emily Broadbent Mitchell on May 28th, 1938 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Born a preemie and the youngest of 7 children, she had a strong will and a fighting spirit that she carried through life. She attended school in several small New Hampshire towns, and graduated from Concord High School. She settled in Contoocook where she raised her two daughters Debbie and Barbara.



After retiring, she moved to Picayune, Mississippi to be closer to family and spend time with her grandchildren. She retired from Concord Electric, but had previously worked for The Phone Company in Contoocook, and the OddFellows Home in Concord. Sandy enjoyed spending her time spoiling her beloved pets, bird watching, tending to her flower gardens, researching family history, and having lengthy conversations with family. She loved crafts, was an avid knitter and crocheter, and enjoyed making items for family.



She is survived by: her daughter Debbie Heitmeier and husband Ken of Arlington, TX, five grandchildren Karen Heitmeier, of Metairie, LA, Ian Heitmeier, of Fort Worth, TX, James Ryba, of St. Paul, MN, Dalton Heitmeier, of Arlington, TX, and Victoria Heitmeier, of Mansfield, TX, her sister Coral Carey and husband Dave of Salem, OR, brother-in-law Thomas Johnson Jr. of Contoocook, NH, Sister-in-law Sue Mitchell of Contoocook, NH and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by: her daughter Barbara Ryba, parents Henry and Emily Mitchell, brothers, Henry Mitchell and Richard Mitchell, sisters Ellen Vestal, Clara McGee, and Doris Donavan, half-sister Florence Hutchinson, half-brothers Richard Miller and Floyd Darling .



A devoted family woman, a respectful neighbor, and a creative minded individual, Sandra Johnson lived a rich and purposeful life, and she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire all those that knew and loved her.



Memorial services will be held at a later date when we can be close to celebrate her life and legacy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store