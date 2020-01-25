Sandy (Edith Hunnewell) Fisken died in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on December 31, 2019. She was 99 years old. Born in Arlington, MA to William and Eliza Hunnewell, she grew up in Belmont, MA, graduated from Belmont High School and from Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Virginia.



Accompanying her husband, a career Army officer, she raised her family in places around the globe. She was a resident of Concord, NH for most of the years from 1965 to 2012.



She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Fisken, and is survived by their three children: Mary Kurth of Sudbury, MA; by Kathleen Anderson of Cambria, CA and by Robert Fisken of Norwich, VT; by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



A private memorial service will be held for the family and close friends next summer.

