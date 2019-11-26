Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sanna Rose MacRae. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sanna Rose MacRae, 80, of Epsom NH passed away on November 17, 2019 in Sebring FL after a short illness. She was surrounded by her family.



She was the daughter of the late John and Anne (Hendrickson) Tucker and was born in St. Louis MO on November 21, 1938.



Sanna leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Alexander Alan MacRae and five children and their spouses: Alan Scott and Amy, Steven and Tracey, Daniel and Kim, Susan and Steven Fabiano, and Linda and Wayne Komm.



She was preceded in death by her sister Linda Toelle and her daughter-in-law Laurie. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and their spouses: Christopher and Tara, Kelley and Juan, Daniel and Erin, Sara and Brett, David and Michelle, Katie, Mike, Jordan and Asia, Mat, Kevin and Erika, Kristen, and Molly; and 13 great-grandchildren: Logan, Dylan, Connor, Bailey, Tony, Jimmie, Brooklyn, Ava, Reece, Ellie, Jackson, Riley and Rory.



She will also be missed by her beloved 4 legged friend Iggy.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 26, 2019

