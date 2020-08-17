1/1
Sara D. "Sally" (Champany) Bruno
Sara "Sally" Delia Champany Bruno, the youngest daughter of Harold Champany and Alice (nee Pike) Champany, was born on September 16, 1939 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. She graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1957, and the University of Connecticut in 1962. She married the love of her life, George Bruno, on July 14, 1962, and they shared 58 years together.

Sara was a life-long poet, reader, and she was a member of Nevada and New Hampshire's Poetry Societies. She once wrote, "I believe that we are bits of dust in the universe, important only to ourselves. However, sometimes we are remarkably interesting bits of dust." She was a quiet, gentle person who felt sympathy for every creature she encountered. Fascinated by nature, she loved to bird watch.

Sara passed away peacefully in Bedford, NH on August 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her older sister, Janet Champany Maznio.

Her humor, wisdom and generosity of spirit will be forever cherished by her husband, George Bruno; her children, Katherine Bruno Lackey (Spouse: David Lackey) and Thomas Bruno (Spouse: Cynthia Bruno); and her beloved granddaughter, Megan Lackey.

ARRANGEMENTS: No services will be announced at this time. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester. To view Sara's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

