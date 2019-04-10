Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Darby. View Sign

Sara Darby of Contoocook, NH, died peacefully at Concord Hospital April 8, 2019 after a brief illness.



A lifetime lover of nature and the great outdoors, she began her love affair with New Hampshire during the summer of 1954 at Camp Andover on the shores of Lake Winnisquam. Returning annually, she graduated to counselor-in-training to full-fledged counselor, permitting her to share her passion with impressionable youngsters. She later served as camp director in New Jersey and Georgia. She had additional careers in social work and as a paralegal. After retirement, she continued working at the Slusser Senior Center in Contoocook. She will be greatly missed.



Born in 1942 at St. Albans, VT, she was the daughter of the late Rev. William J. Darby and Mildred (Bates) Darby, and sister of the late Miriam Darby and the late Richard Darby. She is survived by her brother Philip, sister-in-law Doreen Darby, nephew Michael and nieces Ann Marie and Jennifer.



A Memorial will be held at the Slusser Senior Center, 41 Houston St., Contoocook, NH 03229, at 10 a.m. on April 15, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to Sierra Club, 85 Second St., San Francisco, CA 94105

