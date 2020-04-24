Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baker-Gagne Funeral Home 85 Mill Street Wolfeboro , NH 03894 (603)-569-1339 Send Flowers Obituary

Sara (Sally) McGowan Rice, 94 of Wolfeboro, NH - formerly of Branford and Guilford, CT passed away on April 19, 2020 after a brief illness.



Born in Steubenville, OH February 28, 1926, she is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bertha McGowan, her brother Charles McGowan Jr., her sister Eleanor McGowan Byrne, her son, Harry F. Rice III (Terry) and her former husband, Harry F. Rice Jr. She is survived by her sister Mary Lee Allison, her children Carol L. Rice and her husband Gerard Bras, Stephen B. Rice, Susan Rice Keohan, and her daughter-in-law Jean Snedicker Rice Coleman, along with loving grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Sally was born to a house full of love and cheer, music and civic mindedness. She attended the Mary C Wheeler school in Providence and went on to Cornell University in 1948. There, she met and later married Harry. They raised their four children together, spending the summers sailing - a love which has been passed down to all her children.



In 1974, Sally found her 2nd calling and obtained a Master's Degree in Social Work at Southern Connecticut State University. She spent the next 30 years helping others cope with the disease of substance abuse, and shared her grace, gratitude and wisdom with many people.



Sally retired from her home in Guilford, Ct. and moved to Wolfeboro, NH in 2000.



Sally was a great supporter of Sail CT Access taking disabled people out on her sailboat 'Coot' to enjoy the love of sailing with her. When she moved to Wolfeboro, she donated her boat to Sail CT Access.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to honor Sally with your donations to Sail CT Access at



A memorial will be held at a later date. Please send any notes of remembrance to Susan Keohan, PO Box 127, Wolfeboro Falls, NH. 03896.



The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements. To share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guest book, visit

