Sarah Ann Dalrymple 72, of Loudon died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Sarah was born on November 29, 1947 in Concord. She was daughter to the late Ward and Phyllis (MacCauley) Lewis.



She was a homemaker and became a jack-of-all-trades over the years learning everything from woodworking to eldercare. Sarah enjoyed gardening, reading, listening to music, and above all, spending time with her family and friends.



Sarah is survived by her two sons; Mark Schachter, of Washington, D.C. and David Schachter and his wife, Nicole Taylor, of Texas; grandson, Oliver Schachter of Texas; brother, Edward Lewis and his wife, Judi of Concord; niece, Annette Chism and her husband, Blane of Poestenkill, NY. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Dalrymple.



Calling hours will be held on July 30, from 3-5 pm, at the Horace Chase Lodge, 53 N Main St, Boscawen, NH 03303. Ash scattering will be private, with family following.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the NH Humane Society.



Arrangements are entrusted to the residence of Edward Lewis, 10 Harvard St. Concord NH, 03301.

