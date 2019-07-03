Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Field. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Field 1943-2019, 76, of Agoura Hills, CA, passed away on March 30, 2019 after battling ovarian cancer for over a year. She was born in Cleveland, OH on March 26, 1943, the first child of Albert and Frances Field.



She grew up in southern Connecticut and graduated from Oberlin College with a degree in biology. She worked for several years in Massachusetts as a lab research technician at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Beth Israel Hospital. After moving to California, she became an avid volunteer within the diving community to support her daughters' passion for diving. She was certified as a substitute teacher in the Conejo Unified School District where she taught computer skills. In recent years she was an aide to special needs students. After retirement, she dedicated her time to her favorite job, caring for her two young grandsons.



She is survived by her sister Rebecca Field of Concord, NH, brother Allyn Field (Lianne Moccia) of Lebanon, NH; daughters Carol Holyoke (John) of Manhattan, NY, Tina Hinanay (Edgar) of Moorpark, CA and Anita Edler (Erik) of Costa Mesa, CA; grandchildren Lila Holyoke, Maggie Holyoke, Enio Hinanay and Luciano Hinanay; former husband and good friend, A. Carlos Quicoli, Agoura Hills, CA; longtime friend Stewart Spivak, Camarillo, CA; and beloved dog Zoey. She was pre-deceased by her parents and daughter Stella Quicoli Christensen.



Sarah was an avid folk dancer in her younger years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Scrabble, hiking, walking her dog, and volunteering in her community. She was a creative and very caring person and always had a positive outlook regardless of the challenges she faced in life. Her strength was a true inspiration to all who knew her.



A celebration of her life will be held on August 12, 2019 at 10 am at the Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks-Griffin Mortuary & Crematory in Westlake Village CA (



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to two memorial funds, the Queen of Hearts:

