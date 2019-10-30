Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Theresa King Groves age 84 has passed on, in the afternoon; on October 24, 2019.







She was the daughter of Edward Samuel King, whose family originated from French



Canada; and Mary Christina Murphy, who came over from Ireland.



Her six siblings are/were in chronological order; Edward S King Jr.,Thomas A. King,



Daniel F. King who was very close to our Mother, and who



died, heroically, in WWII, Charles A. King, Ceslaus M.(King) Cavarlho; and her



brother, Alfred L. King.



Sarah was born on December 1, 1934 in Concord and was a lifelong resident.



She most enjoyed her time spent out at 'the Family Camp', a cottage in Warner, NH.



Her cat liked to go swimming in the lake. Overall she was very proud of her



family, and the real comfort they gave her.



Sarah graduated from St John's Catholic School; and worked as a telephone Operator



here in Concord; until she married Arlan Arthur Groves in 1957.



She had five children; the oldest Theresa; then Nancy; Peter; Richard; and David.



At fifteen years of marriage, Sarah and Arlan divorced. Mother was single after that.



She lived for over thirty years in the JFK building, In Concord.



She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, and collecting odd and unusual buttons,



she would often lend a five or two, to somebody in need, if they were going to make the effort to pay her back.



She and her three good friends of nearly forty years, used to celebrate



each other's birthday's with an ice cream. They, also, would go on long drives, on



the back roads around Concord, just for fun. Sarah was raised Catholic, converted to the protistant faith, and in her later years converted back to catholicism.



About 2012, Mother suffered a suspicious injury to her foot and leg; requiring



immediate major surgery. It was not known whether she would be able to walk



again? But with prayer and good treatment; she was, indeed, able to walk, again.



She has spent the remaining years at Pleasant View Center Nursing Home.



Sarah had visits with close friends and family. She was especially close to her



Godson and nephew, Daniel King, and his wife Denise. Only cheerful thoughts;



and amusing laughter in good fun, could be heard.



Occasionally, she went on a drive with her oldest daughter, for an ice cream. Her



other daughter, Nancy, would drop by bearing gifts. And, Sarah received lots of



mail from her brother, Charlie. Good friends would drop by like her friend, Jan.



She was known for her good sense of humor; as well as, a polite, kind demeanor. She will be fondly missed.



Visiting hours will be held on Sundat Nov 3 from 5-7PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.



A memorial service will be held on Monday Nov 4 at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Concord



In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to either



USO Entertainment



PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677 1-888-484-3876



Or....



The American Diabetes Association



2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900



Arlington, VA 22202 1-800- 342-2383

Sarah Theresa King Groves age 84 has passed on, in the afternoon; on October 24, 2019.She was the daughter of Edward Samuel King, whose family originated from FrenchCanada; and Mary Christina Murphy, who came over from Ireland.Her six siblings are/were in chronological order; Edward S King Jr.,Thomas A. King,Daniel F. King who was very close to our Mother, and whodied, heroically, in WWII, Charles A. King, Ceslaus M.(King) Cavarlho; and herbrother, Alfred L. King.Sarah was born on December 1, 1934 in Concord and was a lifelong resident.She most enjoyed her time spent out at 'the Family Camp', a cottage in Warner, NH.Her cat liked to go swimming in the lake. Overall she was very proud of herfamily, and the real comfort they gave her.Sarah graduated from St John's Catholic School; and worked as a telephone Operatorhere in Concord; until she married Arlan Arthur Groves in 1957.She had five children; the oldest Theresa; then Nancy; Peter; Richard; and David.At fifteen years of marriage, Sarah and Arlan divorced. Mother was single after that.She lived for over thirty years in the JFK building, In Concord.She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, and collecting odd and unusual buttons,she would often lend a five or two, to somebody in need, if they were going to make the effort to pay her back.She and her three good friends of nearly forty years, used to celebrateeach other's birthday's with an ice cream. They, also, would go on long drives, onthe back roads around Concord, just for fun. Sarah was raised Catholic, converted to the protistant faith, and in her later years converted back to catholicism.About 2012, Mother suffered a suspicious injury to her foot and leg; requiringimmediate major surgery. It was not known whether she would be able to walkagain? But with prayer and good treatment; she was, indeed, able to walk, again.She has spent the remaining years at Pleasant View Center Nursing Home.Sarah had visits with close friends and family. She was especially close to herGodson and nephew, Daniel King, and his wife Denise. Only cheerful thoughts;and amusing laughter in good fun, could be heard.Occasionally, she went on a drive with her oldest daughter, for an ice cream. Herother daughter, Nancy, would drop by bearing gifts. And, Sarah received lots ofmail from her brother, Charlie. Good friends would drop by like her friend, Jan.She was known for her good sense of humor; as well as, a polite, kind demeanor. She will be fondly missed.Visiting hours will be held on Sundat Nov 3 from 5-7PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.A memorial service will be held on Monday Nov 4 at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, ConcordIn lieu of flowers; donations may be made to eitherUSO EntertainmentPO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677 1-888-484-3876Or....The American Diabetes Association2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900Arlington, VA 22202 1-800- 342-2383 Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close