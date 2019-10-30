Sarah Theresa King Groves age 84 has passed on, in the afternoon; on October 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of Edward Samuel King, whose family originated from French
Canada; and Mary Christina Murphy, who came over from Ireland.
Her six siblings are/were in chronological order; Edward S King Jr.,Thomas A. King,
Daniel F. King who was very close to our Mother, and who
died, heroically, in WWII, Charles A. King, Ceslaus M.(King) Cavarlho; and her
brother, Alfred L. King.
Sarah was born on December 1, 1934 in Concord and was a lifelong resident.
She most enjoyed her time spent out at 'the Family Camp', a cottage in Warner, NH.
Her cat liked to go swimming in the lake. Overall she was very proud of her
family, and the real comfort they gave her.
Sarah graduated from St John's Catholic School; and worked as a telephone Operator
here in Concord; until she married Arlan Arthur Groves in 1957.
She had five children; the oldest Theresa; then Nancy; Peter; Richard; and David.
At fifteen years of marriage, Sarah and Arlan divorced. Mother was single after that.
She lived for over thirty years in the JFK building, In Concord.
She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, and collecting odd and unusual buttons,
she would often lend a five or two, to somebody in need, if they were going to make the effort to pay her back.
She and her three good friends of nearly forty years, used to celebrate
each other's birthday's with an ice cream. They, also, would go on long drives, on
the back roads around Concord, just for fun. Sarah was raised Catholic, converted to the protistant faith, and in her later years converted back to catholicism.
About 2012, Mother suffered a suspicious injury to her foot and leg; requiring
immediate major surgery. It was not known whether she would be able to walk
again? But with prayer and good treatment; she was, indeed, able to walk, again.
She has spent the remaining years at Pleasant View Center Nursing Home.
Sarah had visits with close friends and family. She was especially close to her
Godson and nephew, Daniel King, and his wife Denise. Only cheerful thoughts;
and amusing laughter in good fun, could be heard.
Occasionally, she went on a drive with her oldest daughter, for an ice cream. Her
other daughter, Nancy, would drop by bearing gifts. And, Sarah received lots of
mail from her brother, Charlie. Good friends would drop by like her friend, Jan.
She was known for her good sense of humor; as well as, a polite, kind demeanor. She will be fondly missed.
Visiting hours will be held on Sundat Nov 3 from 5-7PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.
A memorial service will be held on Monday Nov 4 at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Concord
In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to either
USO Entertainment
PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677 1-888-484-3876
Or....
The American Diabetes Association
2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900
Arlington, VA 22202 1-800- 342-2383
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 30, 2019